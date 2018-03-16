Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Stifles Tigers on Thursday

Foltynewicz tossed five no-hit innings in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers, allowing only one walk while striking out five.

The right-hander kept his spring ERA at 0.00, and now he's starting to add some strikeouts to the mix as well, boosting his K:BB to 7:4 through 14 innings. Foltynewicz wasn't facing a lineup of scrubs, either, as Detroit fielded a lineup that could well be the same one they trot out Opening Day. The 26-year-old has yet to experience much sustained success in the majors, but he has the arsenal to deliver a breakout 2018 if everything comes together, making him an intriguing sleeper given his impressive performance so far in camp.