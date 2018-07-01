Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Strikes out nine in victory
Foltynewicz (6-4) struck out nine batters in five scoreless innings, yielding just one hit and three walks in a 6-5 win over the Cardinals.
Foltynewicz has been one of the biggest and most pleasant surprises of the season. He came in to the 2018 campaign with a 4.87 career ERA in over 380 innings, but with his strong outing Sunday, he now owns a tremendous 2.02 ERA in 89 innings this year. Pair that with a 107:40 K:BB, and Foltynewicz is rewarding fantasy owners that scooped him up early. He'll take his 6-4 record into Milwaukee on Friday.
More News
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Allows one run in no-decision•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Activated ahead of Monday's start•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Ticketed for start Monday•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Aiming for Sunday start•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Expected to return Saturday•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Lands on disabled list Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart, rankings
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...