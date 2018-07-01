Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Strikes out nine in victory

Foltynewicz (6-4) struck out nine batters in five scoreless innings, yielding just one hit and three walks in a 6-5 win over the Cardinals.

Foltynewicz has been one of the biggest and most pleasant surprises of the season. He came in to the 2018 campaign with a 4.87 career ERA in over 380 innings, but with his strong outing Sunday, he now owns a tremendous 2.02 ERA in 89 innings this year. Pair that with a 107:40 K:BB, and Foltynewicz is rewarding fantasy owners that scooped him up early. He'll take his 6-4 record into Milwaukee on Friday.