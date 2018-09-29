Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Strikes out nine in win

Foltynewicz (13-10) picked up a win against the Phillies on Friday. He went five innings and allowed one run on only one hit while striking out nine.

Foltynewicz capped his breakout season by striking out nine Phillies, breaking the 200 strikeout plateau for the first time at 202. His 2.85 ERA and 1.08 WHIP are a large reason for the success of the Braves and he will likely enter next season as the ace of the staff.