Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Strikes out seven in no-decision
Foltynewicz allowed three runs (two earned) over five innings while striking out seven and walking one in Atlanta's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Phillies on Friday.
Foltynewicz didn't factor into the decision after departing with the game tied 3-3 through five innings. It was a solid start to the season by the 26-year-old right-hander, who limited the damage aside from serving up home runs to Rhys Hoskins and Carlos Santana. Foltynewicz gets his fair share of strikeouts (he had 143 in 154.0 innings last year) but he's posted a 4.87 ERA and 1.46 WHIP in 382.2 career MLB innings. Foltynewicz would need to improve on those ratios while maintaining his solid strikeout rate in order to enter the discussion as a reliable fantasy starter, but his young age and talent level mean it's not out of the question he might do so.
