Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Strikes out seven in win
Foltynewicz (4-5) gave up four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out seven through six innings to pick up the win against the Marlins on Sunday.
Foltynewicz had a shaky start, allowing three runs in the first inning, but he delivered five innings with only one run afterwards. Foltynewicz has a 5.68 ERA since returning to the majors, but he is throwing his slider at a much higher rate and collected four swinging strikes and nine called strikes on the slider in this outing. Foltynewicz will make his next start Saturday against the Dodgers at SunTrust Park.
