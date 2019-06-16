Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Strikes out six in win

Foltynewicz (2-5) gave up one run on four hits and five walks while striking out six through six innings, taking the win over the Phillies on Sunday.

Foltynewicz came away with a decent line despite a season-high in free passes. The 27-year-old has actually lowered his walk numbers from a year ago, allowing a 2.9 BB/9, but that was not the case in this start. He was still able to get his fourth quality start and lower his ERA to 5.53 through 10 starts this season. Foltynewicz will look to limit the walks in his next start Saturday at Nationals Park.