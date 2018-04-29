Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Strikes out six
Foltynewicz (2-1) allowed one earned run on three hits while walking two and striking out six across six innings to earn the win Saturday against the Phillies.
Foltynewicz looked in command throughout his start, throwing 64 of his 91 pitches for strikes while also generating 12 swinging strikes. The Braves have strictly limited to Foltynewicz to facing 22 to 23 batters per outing this season, limiting his ability to pitch deep into games even though he has yet to allow more than two earned runs in a start. However, he has shown excellent strikeout upside and has posted strong ratios, both of which make him a worthy roster consideration even with a relative lack of innings.
