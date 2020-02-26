Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Strong first outing Tuesday

Foltynewicz struck out three and allowed a solo home run over two innings Tuesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The solo shot by Twins prospect Trevor Larnach was the only hit the right-hander gave up, and he breezed through the outing without using his slider or curve as he eases his way into Grapefruit League action. Foltynewicz was an All-Star in 2018 but suffered through a demotion in 2019 after he missed camp with elbow trouble. This spring, however, the 28-year-old is healthy and appears ready to regain his prior form.