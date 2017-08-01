Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Struggles in loss to Phillies

Foltynewicz (9-6) allowed five runs on seven hits and three walks across four innings in Monday's loss to the Phillies.

Most of the damage Foltynewicz suffered came in the third inning, when Tommy Joseph laced an RBI single to right before Odubel Herrera stroked a three-run home run a few batters later. He labored through the short outing, throwing 100 pitches while recording just 12 outs, and was removed on the hook for the loss. Foltynewicz had delivered quality starts in four of his previous five starts and will look to get back on track Saturday against the Marlins.