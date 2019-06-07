Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Suffers fifth loss
Foltynewicz (1-5) allowed three runs on six hits with five strikeouts and a walk across six innings while taking a loss against the Pirates on Thursday.
The 27-year-old allowed two homers in the second inning, which was enough to suffer another loss. Foltynewicz has yielded so many home runs this season, though, that his HR/9 actually dropped to 3.0 after this outing. Homers have hardly been the 27-year-old's only problem, as he's also posted a .270 batting average against. Behind both of those issues, Foltynewicz owns a 5.89 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 37 strikeouts in 44.1 innings this season. He will get another crack at the Pirates on Tuesday at home.
