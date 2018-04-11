Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Takes loss against Washington

Foltynewicz (1-1) was charged with three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks over five innings in a loss to the Nationals on Tuesday. He struck out three.

He labored throughout most of the night, needing 104 pitches to get through five. There were some hard-hit balls and Foltynewicz put the opposing pitcher, Stephen Strasburg, on base twice (single, walk). The right-hander was showing improvement against lefties and more faith in the changeup in his first two starts, but he's still a work in progress. Foltynewicz lines up to face the Phillies at home early next week.