Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Takes loss against Washington
Foltynewicz (1-1) was charged with three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks over five innings in a loss to the Nationals on Tuesday. He struck out three.
He labored throughout most of the night, needing 104 pitches to get through five. There were some hard-hit balls and Foltynewicz put the opposing pitcher, Stephen Strasburg, on base twice (single, walk). The right-hander was showing improvement against lefties and more faith in the changeup in his first two starts, but he's still a work in progress. Foltynewicz lines up to face the Phillies at home early next week.
More News
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Fans eight in first win of season•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Strikes out seven in no-decision•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Will take mound Friday•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Stifles Tigers on Thursday•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Another clean outing Saturday•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Cruises through three innings Sunday•
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...