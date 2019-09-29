Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Takes loss in short outing

Foltynewicz (8-6) was handed the loss Saturday against the Mets after surrendering three runs on three hits over four innings. He struck out five and walked one.

Foltynewicz served up two homers and threw only 68 pitches in his final start of the regular season as the Braves had no reason to push him with their playoff position secured. The 27-year-old ends the season with a 4.54 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 105:37 K:BB through 117 innings, though he looked much improved during September.