Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Takes loss Monday
Foltynewicz (3-3) was hit with the tough-luck loss Monday against the Phillies, as he gave up one run on six hits and two walks while striking out five across six innings.
Foltynewicz received no run support during Monday's matchup, as the Braves were shut out in a 3-0 loss. He allowed a solo home run in the fourth inning to Nick Williams, but was otherwise solid throughout his outing, putting together a quality start. Foltynewicz now sits on a stellar 2.72 ERA with 62 strikeouts across 53 innings. His next turn in the rotation figures to come Sunday against the Red Sox.
