Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Ticketed for start Monday

Foltynewicz (triceps) is on track to start Monday's game against the Reds as long as everything checks out fine following Friday's side session, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

It appears as though the Braves will want to see how Foltynewicz's arm responds to his throwing session the following morning, so don't expect a confirmation of his next start until later on this weekend. Since Mike Soroka landed on the disabled list with right shoulder inflammation, Brandon McCarthy will re-enter the rotation for Sunday's game, giving Foltynewicz another day to rest.