Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Timeline becoming clearer

Foltynewicz (elbow) will throw 50 pitches in a minor-league game Friday before officially beginning his rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on April 4, Gabriel Burns of The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports.

The right-hander may only need one rehab start to build up his pitch count, but the Braves' early-season schedule has them in Coors Field on April 9, and it seems highly unlikely Foltynewicz will get thrown into that fire for his first outing off the IL. Assuming he has no setbacks on his rehab assignment, that puts the target for his 2019 debut during the following series, a four-game home set against the Mets that runs April 11-14.