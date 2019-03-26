Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Timeline becoming clearer
Foltynewicz (elbow) will throw 50 pitches in a minor-league game Friday before officially beginning his rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on April 4, Gabriel Burns of The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports.
The right-hander may only need one rehab start to build up his pitch count, but the Braves' early-season schedule has them in Coors Field on April 9, and it seems highly unlikely Foltynewicz will get thrown into that fire for his first outing off the IL. Assuming he has no setbacks on his rehab assignment, that puts the target for his 2019 debut during the following series, a four-game home set against the Mets that runs April 11-14.
More News
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Rehab start scheduled•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Resumes mound work•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Unlikely for first half of April•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Ruled out for start of season•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Not yet throwing off mound•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Resumes throwing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast League draft; over/unders
Heading into North American opening day on Thursday, we break down our Podcast League draft,...
-
Podcast League draft (H2H points)
The Fantasy Baseball Today crew invited some loyal listeners to take part in a draft that's...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
The waiver wire shouldn't be the first place you turn when setting your lineup, particularly...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
Marlins SP have Fantasy appeal
The Marlins again figure to be an afterthought in the Fantasy world, but their young starting...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...