Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: To make another rehab start
Foltynewicz (elbow) is scheduled to make another minor-league start over the weekend, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
It looked as though Foltynewicz's final rehab start would take place Monday, but the Braves have determined that he'll require one final outing to shake the rust off. Assuming his weekend start goes off without a hitch, Foltynewicz figures to be looking at a return later next week, likely during Atlanta's weekend series with Colorado.
