Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: To start Game 2

Foltynewicz will start the second game of the NLDS on Friday against St. Louis, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Foltynewicz hasn't lived up to expectations this season, seeing his ERA rise from 2.85 to 4.54. He's been quite good down the stretch, however, posting a 1.73 ERA and a 0.84 WHIP in his final seven starts.