Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: To start Monday

Foltynewicz will start Monday's game against the Reds, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The Braves have decided to bump back each of their starters' expected start dates following Sunday's postponement due to rain. Foltynewicz will face a struggling Reds' offense in a very hitter-friendly park.

