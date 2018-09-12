Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Tosses complete game

Foltynewicz (11-9) got the win Tuesday, pitching a complete game with seven strikeouts while allowing one run on six hits and a walk against the Giants.

Foltynewicz came within one out of a complete-game shutout, but after retiring the first two batters in the ninth inning, he allowed a pair of hits and a run for the only blemish in what was otherwise a terrific outing. The 26-year-old is one of only seven pitchers with multiple complete games this season and he now ranks fourth in the National League with a 2.66 ERA. He'll look to keep rolling with a home start next week against the Cardinals.