Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Tosses first career shutout Friday
Foltynewicz (5-3) recorded the win in Friday's 4-0 victory over the Nationals, allowing only two hits and a walk while striking out a season-high 11 in a complete game shutout.
The right-hander had never even pitched a full nine innings before, so to say this was the best start of Foltynewicz's career would be an understatement. He fired 73 of 106 pitches for strikes and didn't allow a runner to reach second base, at one point retiring 20 straight hitters following Bryce Harper's first-inning single. Foltynewicz will carry a 2.22 ERA and 80:30 K:BB through 69 innings into his next outing Wednesday in San Diego as he looks to continue his breakout campaign.
More News
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Picks up win Sunday•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Takes loss Monday•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Fans 10 over five innings•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Has strong start in winning effort•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Allows six runs Friday•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Strikes out six•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...