Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Tosses first career shutout Friday

Foltynewicz (5-3) recorded the win in Friday's 4-0 victory over the Nationals, allowing only two hits and a walk while striking out a season-high 11 in a complete game shutout.

The right-hander had never even pitched a full nine innings before, so to say this was the best start of Foltynewicz's career would be an understatement. He fired 73 of 106 pitches for strikes and didn't allow a runner to reach second base, at one point retiring 20 straight hitters following Bryce Harper's first-inning single. Foltynewicz will carry a 2.22 ERA and 80:30 K:BB through 69 innings into his next outing Wednesday in San Diego as he looks to continue his breakout campaign.