Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Tough-luck loser
Foltynewicz allowed two earned runs on five hits while walking three and striking out eight across five innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Padres.
Foltynewicz didn't work with enough efficiency to pitch deep into the game, but he continued to rack up strikeouts at a prolific rate. His effort Wednesday was aided by an impressive 25 swinging strikes. However, perhaps more importantly, Foltynewicz did not allow a home run, bringing his HR/9 down to .6 for the season. That has been one of the catalysts for his impressive 2.31 ERA through 13 starts this season.
