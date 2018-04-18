Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Turns in solid outing Tuesday

Foltynewicz (1-1) didn't factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits and four walks while striking out eight over six innings against the Phillies.

Foltynewicz made it through six innings for the first time in his four starts (105 pitches) en route to earning his first quality start of the year. While the eight strikeouts were nice, the 26-year-old did struggle with command at times with a wild pitch to go along with the four free passes. Still, he sports an impressive 26:9 K:BB through 21.1 innings pitched on the year. He's lined up to take on the Mets at home Sunday in his next start.