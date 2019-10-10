Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Ugly outing in Game 5
Foltynewicz (1-1) took the loss after allowing seven runs (six earned) on three hits and three walks in 0.1 innings in Wednesday's 13-1 loss to the Cardinals in Game 5 of the NLDS.
Foltynewicz was roughed up early and often and was unable to make it out of the first inning of the series' decisive game. In fact, the only out Foltynewicz recorded was on a sacrifice bunt by Kolten Wong after Dexter Fowler had opened the game with a walk. The rest of Foltynewicz's outing went as follows: single, single, reached on error, walk, double, intentional walk. So ends the 2019 campaign for Foltynewicz, who saw his ERA balloon from 2.85 in 2018 to 4.54 this season. Between Dallas Keuchel's impending free agency and the vast number of young arms in the Braves' system, it will be interesting see how the Atlanta rotation shakes out -- and where Foltynewicz fits in -- in 2020.
More News
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: To start Game 2•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Takes loss in short outing•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Dominant in eighth win•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Wins third consecutive start•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Yields one run in seven•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Blanks Jays for fifth win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early starting pitcher rankings
High end starting pitchers are the only worthwhile pitchers in today's homer-heavy environment,...
-
Handing out awards for 2019
From 'most impactful player' to 'biggest underachiever' to 'most perplexing punctuation,' Scott...
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...