Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Ugly outing in Game 5

Foltynewicz (1-1) took the loss after allowing seven runs (six earned) on three hits and three walks in 0.1 innings in Wednesday's 13-1 loss to the Cardinals in Game 5 of the NLDS.

Foltynewicz was roughed up early and often and was unable to make it out of the first inning of the series' decisive game. In fact, the only out Foltynewicz recorded was on a sacrifice bunt by Kolten Wong after Dexter Fowler had opened the game with a walk. The rest of Foltynewicz's outing went as follows: single, single, reached on error, walk, double, intentional walk. So ends the 2019 campaign for Foltynewicz, who saw his ERA balloon from 2.85 in 2018 to 4.54 this season. Between Dallas Keuchel's impending free agency and the vast number of young arms in the Braves' system, it will be interesting see how the Atlanta rotation shakes out -- and where Foltynewicz fits in -- in 2020.