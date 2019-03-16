Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Unlikely for first half of April

Foltynewicz (elbow) isn't expected to be ready to rejoin the Atlanta rotation until at least mid-to-late April, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Because Foltynewicz has yet to resume mound work and has been idle nearly all spring with the sore elbow, he'll need multiple weeks to get his arm conditioned for a starter's workload. According to Mark Bowman of MLB.com, Foltynewicz won't be ready to make a start before the Grapefruit League slate comes to a close, so he'll have to pick up innings in simulated games at extended spring training or as part of a minor-league rehab assignment prior to making his 2019 debut for the big club. With Foltynewicz on track to begin the season on the injured list, youngsters Touki Toussaint, Kyle Wright, Max Fried and Bryse Wilson are in the mix for the final two spots in the Atlanta rotation.