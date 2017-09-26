Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Unlikely to return this season
Foltynewicz (finger) is unlikely to make another start this season, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Manager Brian Snitker said Tuesday that he would be surprised if Foltynewicz (who is still dealing with a cut on his finger) returned this season. R.A. Dickey is currently slated to pitch the season finale on Sunday. It seemed that the hard-throwing righty could be in for a breakout season, but he actually took a step back in his age-25 campaign. He posted a 4.79 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and struck out 143 in 154 innings. On the bright side, he notched a career best in innings pitched and wins (10), but was a net negative in most roto formats due to his horrific ratios. Foltynewicz should have the inside track at a rotation spot again in 2018, but with a host of high-end pitching prospects on the way, he is running out of time to prove he is a key part of the next great Braves rotation.
More News
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Could possibly miss rest of season•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: May not make Monday start•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: On track for Monday start•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Will miss next start•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Exits early with cut finger•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Takes 12th loss to Marlins•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...