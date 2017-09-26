Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Unlikely to return this season

Foltynewicz (finger) is unlikely to make another start this season, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Manager Brian Snitker said Tuesday that he would be surprised if Foltynewicz (who is still dealing with a cut on his finger) returned this season. R.A. Dickey is currently slated to pitch the season finale on Sunday. It seemed that the hard-throwing righty could be in for a breakout season, but he actually took a step back in his age-25 campaign. He posted a 4.79 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and struck out 143 in 154 innings. On the bright side, he notched a career best in innings pitched and wins (10), but was a net negative in most roto formats due to his horrific ratios. Foltynewicz should have the inside track at a rotation spot again in 2018, but with a host of high-end pitching prospects on the way, he is running out of time to prove he is a key part of the next great Braves rotation.