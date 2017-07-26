Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Whiffs nine Diamondbacks in winning effort

Foltynewicz (9-5) struck out nine Diamondbacks over six innings of two-run ball in Tuesday's win. He allowed five hits, walked three and hit two batters.

He's fortunate that hit batsmen don't serve to inflate his already high 1.38 WHIP. As much promise as Folty showed in this outing, it took him 119 pitches to get through six frames and he continues to struggle with control issues. The 25-year-old is a hard thrower who's been generating strikeouts at a solid clip, but he's been prone to long balls (17 in 20 starts, including one Tuesday) in addition to walks, which isn't a great combination. There's still fantasy relevance here, but he's mostly a streaming option in shallower formats. On that note, Foltynewicz will draw the Phillies next, and he's held them to one run in 14 innings over two starts in 2017.