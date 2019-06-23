Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Will be demoted

Foltynewicz gave up eight runs over four innings Saturday night to the Nats, allowing eight hits and two walks. After the game the Braves announced their intention to demote him to Triple-A Gwinnett, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The Braves haven't officially announced or confirmed the move, but it's been a disaster of a season for Foltynewicz. With this outing Saturday, his ERA skyrocketed to 6.37 over 59.1 innings.