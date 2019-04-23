Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Will return Saturday
Foltynewicz (elbow) will be activated from the 10-day injured list and start Saturday's game against Colorado, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
After completing his final rehab start with Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Foltynewicz is ready for his first major-league outing of the 2019 campaign. He'll provide a boost for his team's starting rotation, although they've held their own through the first month of the season without him.
