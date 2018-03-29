Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Will take mound Friday
Foltynewicz will start the second game of the season for the Braves on Friday at home against the Phillies.
He stumbled in his final spring start, but otherwise Foltynewicz looks ready to try and improve on the 4.79 ERA and 1.48 WHIP he posted in 2017. There were some signs of growth in his skill set last year -- his 8.4 K/9 was a career high, while his 1.2 HR/9 was a career low -- and the 26-year-old's offerings have always been impressive in the abstract, including a mid-90s fastball, nasty curveball and biting slider. The only question is whether he can refine his command enough to take full advantage of them.
More News
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Stifles Tigers on Thursday•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Another clean outing Saturday•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Cruises through three innings Sunday•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Working from stretch•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Expects to open 2018 in rotation•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Loses arbitration case•
-
Opening Day Live Chat
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...