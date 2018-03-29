Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Will take mound Friday

Foltynewicz will start the second game of the season for the Braves on Friday at home against the Phillies.

He stumbled in his final spring start, but otherwise Foltynewicz looks ready to try and improve on the 4.79 ERA and 1.48 WHIP he posted in 2017. There were some signs of growth in his skill set last year -- his 8.4 K/9 was a career high, while his 1.2 HR/9 was a career low -- and the 26-year-old's offerings have always been impressive in the abstract, including a mid-90s fastball, nasty curveball and biting slider. The only question is whether he can refine his command enough to take full advantage of them.