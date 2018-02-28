Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Working from stretch
Foltynewicz is tinkering with the idea of pitching from the stretch in an effort to quiet his delivery, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
He completed two scoreless innings in his Grapefruit League season debut Tuesday, displaying a quieter windup and a willingness to pitch from the stretch with nobody on base. Stephen Strasburg and Alex Wood, among others, have recently decided to pitch exclusively from the stretch, and Foltynewicz seems to be toying with the idea of going that route in hopes of improving his below-average command, something that has plagued him as a big-league starter. It's time for desperate measures for the 26-year-old righty. He will open the year in the big-league rotation, but could lose his spot at some point this season if he doesn't show improvement. When he's on, he can look like a top-of-the-rotation arm, but those types of outings have been few and far between. If this modified delivery leads to success this spring, he would become more appealing as an endgame play in deeper leagues.
More News
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Expects to open 2018 in rotation•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Loses arbitration case•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Unlikely to return this season•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Could possibly miss rest of season•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: May not make Monday start•
-
Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: On track for Monday start•
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Abreu
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team H2H categories mock
Fewer lineup spots means fewer opportunities to balance the 5x5 categories, according to Scott...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Podcast: Is third base shallow?
Nolan Arenado headlines a pretty strong group of third basemen for 2018, but it might not be...
-
Spring Training: Kopech sizzling early
Noah Syndergaard and Michael Kopech each lit up the radar gun in his first start, and some...