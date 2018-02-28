Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Working from stretch

Foltynewicz is tinkering with the idea of pitching from the stretch in an effort to quiet his delivery, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

He completed two scoreless innings in his Grapefruit League season debut Tuesday, displaying a quieter windup and a willingness to pitch from the stretch with nobody on base. Stephen Strasburg and Alex Wood, among others, have recently decided to pitch exclusively from the stretch, and Foltynewicz seems to be toying with the idea of going that route in hopes of improving his below-average command, something that has plagued him as a big-league starter. It's time for desperate measures for the 26-year-old righty. He will open the year in the big-league rotation, but could lose his spot at some point this season if he doesn't show improvement. When he's on, he can look like a top-of-the-rotation arm, but those types of outings have been few and far between. If this modified delivery leads to success this spring, he would become more appealing as an endgame play in deeper leagues.