Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Yields four unearned runs

Foltynewicz (0-1) allowed six runs (two earned) on eight hits with three strikeouts and no walks across 4.2 innings in a loss to the Padres on Thursday.

The right-hander gave up another homer in this outing, making it three bombs against him in 10.2 innings. Other than that, he fell victim of poor defense, as four of the runs he allowed Thursday were unearned. His numbers, though, still reflect significant struggles. Foltynewicz is 0-1 with a 5.06 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, .318 batting average against and eight strikeouts in two starts this season. His next outing is scheduled against the Dodgers on the road Tuesday.