Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Yields one run in seven

Foltynewicz (6-5) allowed one run on three hits with no walks and seven strikeouts across seven innings to earn a victory against the Phillies on Monday.

The 27-year-old hasn't always been able to pitch deep into games recently, but he hasn't allowed more than two earned runs in any outing since Aug. 11. With this run, he's dropped his ERA more than a full run. He owns a 5.00 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 88 strikeouts in 99 innings this season. Foltynewicz is expected to pitch again Saturday at the Nationals.