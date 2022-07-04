site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Mike Ford: Sent to Triple-A Gwinnett
RotoWire Staff
Jul 4, 2022
Ford was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.
Ford served mainly as a depth piece after being claimed off waivers in late June, and he will head to the minors with Eddie Rosario rejoining the big club Monday. He figures to be an option next time Atlanta needs to bring up a bat from the minor-league ranks.
