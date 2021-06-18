Soroka is still wearing a protective boot following a second procedure on his Achilles tendon in late May, but he has resumed throwing exercises and the tendon itself is fully healed, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The issue that caused him to undergo a second exploratory surgery turned out to be his body rejecting the sutures from the first procedure and didn't directly involve the Achilles tendon itself, which explains why Atlanta has become more optimistic about Soroka's chances of pitching this season. The right-hander hasn't put any kind of timetable on his recovery, which is understandable given his prior setbacks, but the boot should be removed next week and when he gets back on a mound will be determined by how quickly he can strengthen his calf. Soroka might yet play a part in Atlanta's push for a playoff spot down the stretch.