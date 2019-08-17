Soroka didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 8-3 loss to the Dodgers, allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks over 6.2 innings while striking out four.

The young right-hander wasn't at his best and needed some timely double plays to escape jams, tossing only 55 of 95 pitches for strikes, but Soroka still exited the game in line for his first win since July 14 before Sean Newcomb blew the lead after replacing him in the seventh inning. Soroka will take a 2.41 ERA and 107:33 K:BB through 134.2 innings into his next start Thursday, at home against the Marlins.