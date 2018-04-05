Soroka will begin the season with Triple-A Gwinnett, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

Despite being only 20 years old, Soroka is extremely polished and could put himself in consideration for a promotion to the majors with a strong first half. The right-hander doesn't have the dominant arsenal necessary to pile up 200-strikeout seasons and qualify as a true fantasy ace, but the Braves' No. 4 prospect could develop into a Kyle Hendricks-like mid-rotation stalwart, supplying excellent ratios and big win totals for a young team on the rise.