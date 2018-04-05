Braves' Mike Soroka: Assigned to Triple-A
Soroka will begin the season with Triple-A Gwinnett, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.
Despite being only 20 years old, Soroka is extremely polished and could put himself in consideration for a promotion to the majors with a strong first half. The right-hander doesn't have the dominant arsenal necessary to pile up 200-strikeout seasons and qualify as a true fantasy ace, but the Braves' No. 4 prospect could develop into a Kyle Hendricks-like mid-rotation stalwart, supplying excellent ratios and big win totals for a young team on the rise.
More News
-
Braves' Mike Soroka: Strong start to spring continues Thursday•
-
Braves' Mike Soroka: Set for spring training•
-
Braves' Mike Soroka: More than holding own at Double-A•
-
Braves' Mike Soroka: Another scoreless outing at Double-A•
-
Braves' Mike Soroka: Extends Double-A scoreless streak to 22 innings•
-
Braves' Mike Soroka: Tosses eight scoreless innings Monday at Double-A•
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...
-
H2H trade chart (top 200)
Looking for help with a trade? How about just a top 200? Scott White ranks that many players...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Podcast: Humidor effects
From Christian Villanueva to Jake Junis to Jack Flaherty we’ll tell you who is worth adding...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...