Soroka is being held out of throwing due to hamstring tightness, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Soroka suffered the injury prior to camp and alerted the Braves to it when he arrived. The pitcher being shut down for the time being is viewed as precautionary. Still, Soroka can't afford to miss much time as he competes for the final spot in Atlanta's rotation. The 25-year-old hasn't pitched for the Braves since 2020 and has missed most of the last three seasons due to a pair of Achilles tears.