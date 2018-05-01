Soroka was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett and will start Tuesday against the Mets.

A first-round pick in the 2015 draft, Soroka has posted strong numbers at every stop on the way to the big leagues. His minor-league ERA sits at 2.85 after 353.1 innings, with good strikeout and walk rates (7.9 K/9 and 1.9 BB/9). He's a potential mid-rotation starter with solid command of a fastball, slider and changeup. Tuesday's start could be just a one-off, as Julio Teheran (back) and Anibal Sanchez (hamstring) are not likely to be out too long. The 20-year-old has the talent to stick in the majors at some point this season, though, even if he's not up for long this time.

