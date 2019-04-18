Braves' Mike Soroka: Called up for start
The Braves recalled Soroka from Triple-A Gwinnett ahead of his scheduled start Thursday against the Diamondbacks, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
With Mike Foltynewicz (elbow) due back from the 10-day injured list next week, Soroka may only be in line for a spot start, but manager Brian Snitker could rethink things if the 21-year-old right-hander impresses Thursday. At the very least, Soroka should make for an appealing streamer or cost-effective DFS arm after faring admirably in his first taste of the big leagues in 2018. Over his five starts with Atlanta last season, Soroka posted a 3.51 ERA and 21:7 K:BB in 25.2 innings.
More News
