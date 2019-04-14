Braves' Mike Soroka: Candidate for spot start
Soroka could be a candidate to make a spot start for the Braves in Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.
The Braves have opened up two spots in their rotation over the last two days by sending struggling starters Kyle Wright and Sean Newcomb to Triple-A Gwinnett. Touki Toussaint, who was dynamite in relief of Newcomb in Saturday's win over the Mets, will likely claim one of those spots, while the other will be filled when Mike Foltynewicz (elbow) is back from the injured list. Since Foltynewicz isn't on track to return before Saturday, however, the Braves will require a spot starter either Thursday or Friday (at Cleveland). Since Soroka last pitched at Triple-A on April 12, it would make sense for the Braves to turn to him Thursday, when he would be available on five days' rest. If Soroka does in fact get the call and impresses in the outing, it's possible he sticks around for further starts.
