Soroka (hamstring) said Tuesday that he is close to running again, Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Soroka entered spring training with a bit of left hamstring discomfort and has been eased along since his arrival, but the standing hope is that this will be a non-issue within a week or so. He's been playing catch in camp and can build up swiftly once he gets the go-ahead to incorporate leg-based workouts. The right-hander is aiming to claim a spot in Atlanta's season-opening starting rotation here in 2023 following a couple of completely lost years.