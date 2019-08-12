Soroka could have his workload reduced down the stretch, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

While the right-hander doesn't have an official innings limit from the team, Atlanta is mindful of the fact that Soroka only threw 56.1 innings last year due to shoulder woes. "We're going to put their careers first," GM Alex Anthopoulos said before this weekend's series against the Marlins with regard to the club's young pitchers. "If we think the appropriate thing is to scale back or to shut them down, we'll do it. But as we sit here today, we haven't made arrangements to do that. We're just going to play it by ear." Soroka did toss 153.2 frames in 2017 at Double-A, and so far this season he's delivered 137.1 excellent innings between Triple-A Gwinnett and the majors. If Atlanta can lock up the NL East crown a little early, though, don't be surprised if the 22-year-old gets some extra rest in September to prepare for the playoffs.