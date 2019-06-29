Soroka (9-1) picked up the win in Friday's 6-2 victory over the Mets, allowing two runs on seven hits over 6.1 innings while striking out four.

The rookie right-hander didn't appear to be affected by the forearm bruise he suffered from the HBP in his last outing, cruising to his 10th quality start in 14 trips to the mound. Soroka will carry a 2.13 ERA and 67:19 K:BB through 84.2 innings into his next start Thursday, at home against the Phillies.