Braves' Mike Soroka: Confirmed as Friday's starter
Soroka (groin) has been confirmed as the starting pitcher for Friday's split-squad matchup with the Yankees, according to 680 The Fan Atlanta.
Soroka's spring debut was pushed back a few days because of his injury, but as long as he makes it through Friday's outing without issue he will be on track to be ready by Opening Day.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Second Base Tiers 2.0
Second base has its upside plays, but it's the weakest of the infield positions.
-
First Base Tiers 2.0
First base is an aging position that's light on sleepers, but there are still enough bats to...
-
Catcher Tiers 2.0
Catcher will never be a strong position, but it offers surprising depth this year.
-
Spring: Syndergaard, Jansen changes
From Freddie Freeman's and Chris Sale's timetables to Clint Frazier's new timing mechanism,...
-
ACES: Who has the stuff to break out?
Aaron Sauceda takes a look back at 2019's best pitchers with his exclusive ACES metric, which...
-
Post-hype hitting prospect sleepers
Waiting a year can pay off big with players like these 10 available at a discount from 2019...