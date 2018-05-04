Soroka will start Sunday against the Giants, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Soroka's big-league debut Tuesday may have been originally intended to be a spot start, but he impressed enough to earn at least one more shot. The 20-year-old went six innings and allowed just one run on six hits and no walks, striking out five. He's one of the more promising pitching prospects in the game, so if he's really up in the big leagues for good he has the potential to be one of the more valuable waiver adds of the year in redraft leagues.