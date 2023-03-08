Soroka (hamstring) could return to game action soon, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Soroka was considered to be in a battle with Ian Anderson for the fifth starter spot to begin spring, but as Bowman notes, that competition essentially stopped when he came into camp with a right hamstring strain. The talented right-hander has started throwing off the mound, however, and a return to spring action could be in the cards in the coming weeks. Soroka has not appeared in an MLB game since 2020, but does offer upside based on his success prior to his injuries.