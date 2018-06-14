Soroka (2-1) picked up the win Wednesday against the Mets, allowing just one hit and one walk across 6.1 scoreless innings. He struck out four.

Soroka was brilliant in his first start since May 12, carrying a no-hitter into the seventh inning and outdueling Jacob deGrom en route to his second win of the season. Despite throwing just 74 pitches -- 44 of which were strikes -- in his return to action, the strong outing should ease any worries that the bout of shoulder inflammation that kept Soroka on the shelf for close to a month would linger. The 20-year-old now owns an solid 2.57 ERA 19:5 K:BB through his first four big-league starts. He should be afforded a longer leash his next time out, which will come against the Blue Jays in Toronto.