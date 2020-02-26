Braves' Mike Soroka: Debut set for Friday
Soroka (groin) will start Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees, 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.
Soroka is on track to make his spring debut Friday against the Yankees after a sore groin kept him from toeing the rubber as scheduled last weekend. The right-hander should be in the mix for Atlanta's Opening Day assignment after posting a 2.68 ERA and 1.11 WHIP across 29 starts (174.2 innings) in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts, picks, top sims
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Ranking bounce-back candidates
Looking deeper at track records can reveal big potential Fantasy value for players like these...
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Who are the most underdrafted players in Fantasy Baseball, according to ADP? Scott White's...
-
Fantasy baseball busts, breakouts, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Severino replacement options
Luis Severino's diagnosis is a major blow to the Yankees and a Fantasy landscape already short...
-
Avoid Vlad Jr. at your own peril
Will Vladimir Guerrero better deliver on the wild hype that surrounded him in 2019? It might...