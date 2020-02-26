Play

Soroka (groin) will start Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees, 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

Soroka is on track to make his spring debut Friday against the Yankees after a sore groin kept him from toeing the rubber as scheduled last weekend. The right-hander should be in the mix for Atlanta's Opening Day assignment after posting a 2.68 ERA and 1.11 WHIP across 29 starts (174.2 innings) in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories