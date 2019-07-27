Soroka allowed one run on eight hits and a walk while striking out five over 4.2 innings Friday night against the Phillies. He didn't factor into the decision.

Soroka dealt with plenty of traffic on the bases during his start, but he gave up just one run in the fifth on a single to right field. He narrowly missed qualifying for the win, as he was pulled with two outs in the fifth inning with 88 pitches (60 strikes). Soroka sits with a 2.44 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with a 91:25 K:BB over 107 innings this season.