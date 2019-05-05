Soroka (3-1) earned the win against the Marlins on Saturday by allowing two unearned runs on three hits. He struck out six and walked two.

Soroka pitched well for the fourth straight start since his promotion, with a pair of errors during the second inning helping to account for the Marlins' only runs of the evening. The 21-year-old has a 1.14 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 27:8 K:BB across 23.2 innings and will look to keep things rolling Thursday at Arizona.